Shropshire domestic abuse survivor to display 80 women's shoes in town centre to mark deaths at the hands of men

Tess Lynam is holding a public awareness event in Newport’s town square this Saturday, March 8 - which is also International Women’s Day.

“The United Kingdom is facing an alarming epidemic of violence against women, with millions affected each year,” Tess said.

“According to recent statistics, one in four women will experience domestic abuse in their lifetime, and two women are killed every week by a current or former partner in England and Wales. This crisis demands urgent attention and action from all levels of society.”

Tess Lynam

Violence against women takes many forms including physical, emotional, sexual, and financial abuse.

“To end this epidemic, we must work collectively to challenge societal norms that enable abuse, educate future generations about healthy relationships, and hold perpetrators accountable,” added Tess.

“Community involvement, government action, and public awareness campaigns all play a critical role in preventing violence against women.”

Tess says she wants individuals, businesses, and policymakers to unite in building a safer, more equitable society where women can live free from violence and fear.

Anyone suffering from domestic violence or who knows someone who might be can reach out to the following organisations: