Residents with diabetes invited to give their thoughts on services in Shropshire

NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin launched a new survey today (March 5) seeking to understand the views and experiences of those living with diabetes of both type 1 and 2.

Answers will be used to inform any future changes to services across the county.

Diabetes UK says around one in five adults across Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin are living with diabetes or prediabetes.

The survey follows a research programme completed in 2023 by both local Healthwatch organisations, Shropshire Council and NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, which consulted with more than 200 people.

Working in partnership to build on this previous work, the new survey has been developed to check residents' experiences.

NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin's Fiona Smith, system development and service re-design lead, said: "It is really important that people living with diabetes in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are given the support they need to help them live a healthy and active life. This survey is an important opportunity to enable local people to have their say and help us understand the barriers they face, and to shape the future of our services - and I would like to encourage everyone affected by diabetes to take few minutes to complete the survey."

The survey is available online and will close on April 30.

Head of Midlands and East of England at Diabetes UK, Peter Shorrick, added: "Within the UK and across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, around one in five adults is living with diabetes or prediabetes, and we need to hear from as many people living with diabetes as possible, to make sure the results and the decisions we make reflect the views of everyone."

Shropshire residents can complete the survey online here.

If anyone is unable to complete the survey online then they can email stw.communications@nhs.net or call 0333 150 3069.