Plans to place a ‘living roof’ on a Knighton bus shelter, will not go ahead after funds were diverted elsewhere

The new bus shelter on Bowling Green Lane car park was installed in May last year and Powys County Council had offered to add a ‘living roof’ to it.

The council was initially told a Places for Nature grant could be used to adapt the bus shelter roof, so it would have plants on it.

A living roof, also known as a green roof or sedum roof, is a roof that's partially or completely covered with plants and a growing medium.

Living roofs are designed to help plants thrive without damaging the building's structure and they can provide many environmental and social benefits.

The town council generally supported the idea although there were some questions.

But at a recent meeting town clerk Lorian Craggs Alferoff said the work would not go ahead now as the funds have been diverted to another bus shelter project elsewhere.

She said if more funds come up, the town council may need to match fund any grant if they wanted to go ahead with the project.