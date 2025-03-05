Peter Rhodes on a beautiful spring, Trump's shiny shoes and something heading for the moon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Analysis of the 2021 Census suggests that about 555,000 people claiming benefits for ill health have never worked a day in their lives. Is it uncharitable to conclude that the pandemic that outlasts all others is chronic idleitis?

The good news is that the “city killer” asteroid 202YR4, once reckoned to be on a collision course with Earth in December 2032, is now most unlikely to hit us.

The bad news is that it may hit the moon instead. Let us hope it does not do any serious damage. As long as human beings have looked into the night sky for romantic inspiration, one moon has been quite enough.