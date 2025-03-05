Oswestry Town Council' to hand out hundreds of trees in efforts to tackle climate emergency

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Oswestry Town Council has announced the return of its 'Big Tree Giveaway' this Saturday (March 8) and next Wednesday (March 12) between 10am and 2pm.

The initiative is part of the council's wider campaign to do its bit to help tackle climate change.

Oswestry Town Council committed to becoming carbon-neutral by 2030 after a 'climate emergency' was declared in 2018.

And, since its first Big Tree Giveaway in 2021, the council says more than 15,000 trees have been planted in the region.

Their aim is to plant 17,000 trees in total - around one for each resident.

Oswestry Town Council's 'Big Tree Giveaway'

So the council has announced that it is offering a further 500 trees to residents this month to try and achieve their target.

The town council is offering a wide variety of trees to residents including cherry, crab apple, field maple, hazel and rowan.

Trees will be available to pick up from the Bailey Head on March 8 and 12 and will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Mayor of Oswestry Councillor Mike Isherwood said: "Trees clean the air we breathe, lock up carbon, provide homes for wildlife and look beautiful too. Please help us make a difference and pick up your tree for free."

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter

