New research study at county's hospital trust explores bereavement support for healthcare staff

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) has started testing the 'OWEN Model' to explore healthcare staff’s perceptions of taking part in a bereavement support programme and the impact this has on their health and well-being.

Created by Swan End of Life Care Facilitator and Lead Nurse and Lead for Staff Bereavement Support Service, Jules Lewis, and Lead Swan End of Life Care Volunteer Jules Lock, the OWEN Model is an acronym for 'Openness', 'Wellbeing', 'Empathy' and 'New Beginnings'.

SaTH says the study will be evaluated to create an ongoing tailored programme of support.

It is also hoped that results will offer compelling evidence to encourage other organisations to adopt a similar bereavement support programme for their employees.

A plaque in memory of Joan Owen.

The research project has been funded by NHS England and the University of Staffordshire.

Under the OWEN Model, the 'O' for openness refers to staff being given time and space to share their feelings about the death of a loved one or colleague or a patient they have cared for.

The 'W' for wellbeing aims to ensure that staff are at the centre of support given.

The 'E' for empathy centres around compassion, kindness and understanding. SaTH said the use of appropriate and kind language is "key to everything" throughout the study.

And, 'N' for new beginnings aims to aims to help staff understand that grief can remain with us for the rest of our lives but to move forward with hope, preserving the memory of the person who has died.

The pilot study began last month and includes staff having access to one-to-one bereavement support sessions.

A new room will be provided for staff to have these conversations and has been named in memory of Joan Owen who died during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

A plaque in Joan's memory will be unveiled during the official opening of the room by her family and friends in May.

Creator Jules Lewis said: "I am very passionate about supporting people following a bereavement, it can be very hard to return to work after the death of a loved one, especially when you work in the NHS as you may be looking after patients in their last hours or days of their life. Supporting our staff so they can continue to support others is so important.

"I would like to thank our trained volunteers who will support this pilot study, the Psychology Service who will provide supervision during the duration of the pilot study, SaTH Research Team and my supervisors Wilf McSherry and Fiona Cust from The University of Staffordshire."