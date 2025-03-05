Man rushed to hospital after crash involving vehicle transporter and 4x4 on M54 in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Emergency services rushed to the scene on the M54 westbound between Junctions 5 (Telford town centre) and 6 (the Ketley Dingle Interchange) after receiving reports of a crash.

A spokesperson for the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said a vehicle transporter carrying one electric car had jackknifed on the motorway.

West Mercia Police said officers arrived at the scene to find the vehicle transporter and a 4x4 vehicle which had been involved in the collision.

A fire service spokesperson said one male was left in the care of ambulance personnel. The man had suffered "potentially serious injuries", the West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

A police spokesperson said: "We received a call around 10.30am this morning with a report of a collision on the M54, between Junctions 5 to 6. Officers arrived to find a 4x4 truck and vehicle transporter involved in the collision. One person has been taken to hospital with injuries."

A statement from the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "An ambulance and paramedic officer were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found two cars had been involved in a collision, one of which was towing a trailer.

"One man was treated by medics for potentially serious injuries and conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital."



The AA's traffic news website said motorists are experiencing delays of four minutes on the road.

