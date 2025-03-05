Firefighters in Market Drayton raise hundreds through charity car wash even whilst being called to car fire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Market Drayton Fire Station hosted a charity car wash between 10am and 2pm on Saturday where they washed more than 60 vehicles even while crews were called out twice to attend emergency calls.

The fire station raised more than £760 for The Firefighters Charity and was grateful to the community for their support including Laura who supplied some lunch for their crews.

Market Drayton Fire Station hosted a charity car wash. Picture: Market Drayton Fire Station.

A post on Facebook said: "We would like to say a massive thank you to all those who came along to support us at our charity car wash.

"We received donations totalling an amazing £760.67 which will go to the The Firefighters Charity. We cannot thank everyone enough who helped us raise this incredible amount.

Market Drayton Fire Station hosted a charity car wash. Picture: Market Drayton Fire Station.

"We would also like to thank Laura who so generously brought some food to the station for the crew at lunchtime."

During the charity car wash event and shortly before 11.40am, the station was alerted to a car fire at Queen Street car park.

A fire crew attended the scene leaving others at the station to continue washing cars.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a Ford Kuga car which had a "substantial fire" within its engine bay.

Crews were called to a car fire on Queen Street car during the charity car wash. Picture: Market Drayton Fire Station.

The owner of the vehicle had just arrived at the car park and gone to buy a ticket, but returned to find their car was on fire.

Market Drayton Fire Station said the vehicle owner "swiftly" got their children out of the car.

Firefighters were called to a car fire in Market Drayton during their charity car wash event. Picture: Market Drayton Fire Station.

Firefighters used one hose reel jet and a thermal image camera to deal with the fire which is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault.

No other vehicles were damaged by the fire and crews returned to car washing duties after they had finished at the scene.