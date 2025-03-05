Emergency services receive late-night call to A5 in Shrewsbury after vehicle rolls over
Emergency services received a late-night call to a major 'A' road in Shrewsbury after a vehicle overturned.
By Luke Powell
Published
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 11.23pm reporting the road traffic collision on the A5 between Churncote and Nesscliffe near to the Montford Bridge.
One fire crew was sent from Shrewsbury Fire Station to the scene.
Land ambulance and police crews also attended.
The fire service said one vehicle rolled over in the incident.
Nobody was trapped inside the vehicle.
The incident concluded at 11.43pm.