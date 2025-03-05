Emergency services receive late-night call to A5 in Shrewsbury after vehicle rolls over

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 11.23pm reporting the road traffic collision on the A5 between Churncote and Nesscliffe near to the Montford Bridge.

One fire crew was sent from Shrewsbury Fire Station to the scene.

Land ambulance and police crews also attended.

The fire service said one vehicle rolled over in the incident.

Nobody was trapped inside the vehicle.

The incident concluded at 11.43pm.