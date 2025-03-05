Delays on M54 in Telford after crash involving vehicle transporter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Emergency services rushed to the scene on the M54 westbound between Junctions 5 (Telford town centre) and 6 (the Ketley Dingle Interchange) after receiving reports of a crash.

A spokesperson for the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said a vehicle transporter carrying one electric car had jackknifed on the motorway.

West Mercia Police and land ambulance crews have attended. A fire service spokesperson said one male has been left in the care of ambulance personnel.

Firefighters remain at the scene to make it safe.

The AA's traffic news website said motorists are experiencing delays of four minutes on the road.

West Mercia Police and the West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted.

