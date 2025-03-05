Could you be a councillor? People encouraged to stand in Shropshire Council election

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Council are encouraging residents to stand in the upcoming election on May, 1.

At the election, 74 seats in 72 electoral divisions will be up for grabs. Following boundary changes, there will be 23 new divisions this year.

Anyone interested in becoming a councillor can find information and advice on the Shropshire Council website, where they can also find guidance for prospective candidates.

In a video released by Shropshire Council, five current councillors explain why they enjoy being a councillor and why they would encourage people to consider standing for election.

Speaking in the video, Councillor Heather Kidd said she enjoys being a councillor because it "gives [her] the ability to change things on the ground" - more than she could as a member of the public.

"It's an honour to represent the community on the council," added Councillor Rosemary Dartnall.

Shropshire Council HQ at Guildhall in Frankwell, Shrewsbury

Councillor Edward Towers said: "It's hard work, but if you've got the support of the people I don't think you mind putting the hours in."

"If you really believe that by acting together we can make a difference, then you need to put yourself forward to be a councillor," encouraged Councillor Duncan Kerr.

He added: "We need people from all walks of life, from all backgrounds, to come and run local services in this area and benefit the people who live in your locality."

A briefing for prospective candidates and agents will be held online via Microsoft Teams at 5.30pm on Monday, March 10 March.

Anyone interested in attending should email elections@shropshire.gov.uk and a link will be sent a few days prior to the briefing. The deadline for nominations is 4pm on April 2.

Nomination papers are available to download from the Electoral Commission website or by emailing Shropshire Council’s elections team at elections@shropshire.gov.uk to arrange for a pack to be made available.

Elections will also be held on Thursday, May 1, for town/parish councils in the Shropshire Council area.

More information about this year’s local elections can be found on the Shropshire Council website.