Bridgnorth bus service dubbed 'commercially unviable' to continue after funding boost

The 125 Bridgnorth to Kidderminster – via Highley – bus service is to continue operating after March 31, following discussions between Shropshire Council and its operator Diamond Buses.

In late January, Diamond Buses announced that they would end the service from the end of the month as it was no longer commercially viable.

Shropshire Council subsequently put the service out to tender for three weeks, and held discussions with Diamond Buses.

As a result of these discussions, and with funding provided by Shropshire Council, Diamond Buses has said they will continue to operate the service with an updated timetable from April 20.

Councillor Ian Nellins said: “We know that many people were very disappointed to hear that Diamond Buses were to stop operating the 125 service, and that its future was under threat.

“I’m delighted that following our discussions with them, and with our provision of support funding, the service will now continue to operate beyond 31 March, and I’m sure many people will welcome this news.”

The funding will be provided from Shropshire Council’s recent allocation of Government bus service improvement funding for the year 2025/26, which they say will also be used to improve bus services across the county.