Appeal launched to ask for public help finding missing Shrewsbury teenager

West Mercia Police has released an image as part of the appeal to find 14-year-old Jessica, who it said was last seen on Monday evening in the Lyth Hill near Shrewsbury.

The force said that Jessica was 5ft 3ins tall with medium length dark hair with purple tints and was last seen wearing a white hoodie, blue jeans and a fluffy black coat.

It also said that she was believed to be in either the Shrewsbury area or in Manchester and asked anyone with any information to get in touch as soon as possible.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "Can you help us find 14 year old Jessica who is missing?

"Jessica was last seen at around 6.50pm on Monday, March 3 in the Lyth Hill, near Shrewsbury.

"Jessica is white, around 5’3, with medium length dark hair with purple tints.

"She was last seen wearing a white hoodie, blue jeans and black fluffy coat.

"She is believed to be in the Shrewsbury area or in Manchester.

"Anyone who has seen Jessica or who has information is urged to call 07773034453."