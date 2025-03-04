Shropshire's growth held back by dangerous 'A' road - MP speaks out in Parliament

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has stepped up her efforts as part of a long-running campaign to improve safety along the A483 between Oswestry and Llanymynech, using a debate in the House of Commons to call for urgent action - particularly at the Llynclys Crossroads.

She has claimed that frequent crashes and holdups 'hamper' local economic growth and called for urgent action at the site.

National Highways has recently installed monitoring cameras at the dangerous junction to better understand traffic flow through Llynclys.

The agency will examine results to see what changes it can make to improve safety at the site after it was previously dubbed as the worst in the region when looking at locations where a cluster of incidents had taken place.

Helen Morgan MP is campaigning for safety measures to be implemented at the Llynclys crossroads

Mrs Morgan welcomed the installation of monitoring cameras at the accident hotspot road which has long been considered one of the county's most dangerous junctions.

She was told by Transport Minister Darren Jones MP in Parliament today (March 4) that the Government would provide "stability" to the UK economy so it can deliver projects including safety measures along the road.

The Liberal Democrat MP has been a vocal advocate for improvements along the busy 'A' road and has pressed the Prime Minister to review Treasury rules that she claims prioritise road speed over safety.

Speaking in October last year, the MP said funding formulas place a "higher value on the speed of the traffic than they do on people's lives".

She believes the junction requires a "re-design" and admitted that she avoids approaching the deadly crossroads if possible.

Helen Morgan MP is campaigning for safety measures to be implemented at the crossroads.

Addressing the Transport Minister in Parliament today, the MP stated that frequent crashes and delays on the A483 pose a "serious risk to life" and hold back local economic growth.

Helen Morgan MP said: "The Marches region, of which North Shropshire is a significant part, is held back by the A483 between Llanymynech and Oswestry. It is a dangerous road that causes frequent crashes and holdups, posing a serious risk to life and hampering local economic growth.

"If we cannot have a bypass, can the Minister work with his colleagues in the Department for Transport to ensure we get vital improvements?"

Mrs Morgan's call comes after she successfully pressed National Highways to change the speed limit between Llanymynech and Pant to 30pmh last year.

Helen Morgan MP at the Llynclys crossroads.

In response, the Transport Minister acknowledged the need for long-term planning to avoid delays.

Darren Jones MP replied: "It’s not just about the decisions around spending. It has been a problem in the past where decisions have been made and then reversed, creating difficulties for the supply chain, investors, and local communities.

"In our multi-year capital budgets and 10-year infrastructure strategy, we will provide stability to the UK economy so we can deliver projects such as the one she mentioned."