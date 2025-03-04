Shropshire couple described as 'perfect parents' celebrate 70 years of marriage
A Shropshire couple have celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary with a letter of congratulations from the King.
Derek Draper, aged 92, and wife Margaret, 88, married in Wenlock Church on February 19, 1955.
The couple celebrated 70 years of marriage at a quiet family celebration last month.
Daughter Joy Law said Derek, who worked for Rolls Royce, hails originally from Eardington near Bridgnorth but moved to Cressage, where the couple now live, when he was a toddler.