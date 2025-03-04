Shropshire Star
Shropshire couple described as 'perfect parents' celebrate 70 years of marriage

A Shropshire couple have celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary with a letter of congratulations from the King.

By Richard Williams
Published

Derek Draper, aged 92, and wife Margaret, 88, married in Wenlock Church on February 19, 1955.

erek Draper and Margret - Draper celebrate their 70 years wedding anniversary
Derek and Margaret on their wedding day

The couple celebrated 70 years of marriage at a quiet family celebration last month.

Daughter Joy Law said Derek, who worked for Rolls Royce, hails originally from Eardington near Bridgnorth but moved to Cressage, where the couple now live, when he was a toddler.

