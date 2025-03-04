Severn Valley Railway to be the first stop for Railway 200 exhibition train

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Railway 200 train, named 'Inspiration', will arrive at Severn Valley Railway’s Kidderminster station on June 26 ahead of being opened to visitors between June 27 and July 6.

The train is set to call at 60 destinations as part of its journey to promote the past, present and future of the railway and in a bid to inspire the next generation of railway talent and workers.

More than 200,000 people including school children are expected to visit the unique train as it makes its way around the national rail network.

Inspiration will be made up of four specially decorated carriages, each with their own theme and focus.

An artist's impression of a carriage on Inspiration. Picture: Railway 200

To celebrate being named as the first station to host the train, teams from Network Rail’s Central route and Severn Valley Railway (SVR) gathered at SVR’s Kidderminster station to welcome one of the heritage railway’s favourite steam trains - locomotive 75069 - as it pulled into the platform with a special Railway 200 headboard.

The famous locomotive was one of nearly 200 that took part in this year's New Year’s Day 'whistle-up' to officially signal the start of Railway 200.