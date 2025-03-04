Llandrindod Wells air cadets are hosting a quiz night at a town venue
The Royal Air Force air cadets will be holding event at the Royal British Legion on Tremont Road on Saturday, March 15, starting at 7.30pm.
The cost will be £5 per person and teams of up to four people are needed to take part and there will be a prize for the winning team.
All proceeds from the event will go to support the local 579 Llandrindod Wells Air Cadet Squadron.
To book a place contact the legion on (01597) 822558 or email rblclubllandrindodwells@yahoo.co.uk or visit their Facebook page at Llandrindod Wells-Royal British Legion.