Llandrindod Wells Town Council calls on Welsh Government for more support to provide public toilets after the MP raised the matter in Westminster

The council has been calling for more support for local authorities to be able to keep and refurbish the public toilets in their areas.

They contacted Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe MP David Chadwick and he recently raised the matter in a written question with the Minister in Westminster.

The minister’s response was sent to the council recently and it stated that local authorities are best suited to manage public toilets as they have a firm understanding of the needs of their communities.

It said power will be given back to communities, with local authorities having a greater ability to make decisions based on local priorities and the Local Government Finance Settlement 2025 to 2026 outlines how councils will have more financial certainty and flexibility when making decisions for their areas.

Members said the answer does not really relate to Wales and so they agreed to write to the Welsh Government to keep the pressure up.

In the meantime, the council will write to thank Mr Chadwick for following up their concerns and town clerk Jane Johnston said she would be meeting with a contractor to discuss the possibility of incorporating a Changing Places toilet within the Station Crescent block.