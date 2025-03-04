Kington’s annual town meeting will take place on May 21 this year

It is not a council meeting but a meeting of residents to raise matters of interest or concern or to discuss a topic that affects the town.

It is also an opportunity for the town to celebrate local heroes through the civic awards which are presented at that meeting.

Chaired by the Mayor, this is very much a town meeting for residents.

For 2025 the meeting will take place on Wednesday, May 21 possibly at the Burton Hotel, following the success and numbers of people who attended last year’s event.

Those in attendance also receive presentations from the Town Council, Kington Chamber of Trade, Kington United Charities, Kington Tourist Group and other town groups.

The Civic Awards include two categories - a young person's award and a community award.

The young person’s award is for any young person living, attending school or working in Kington who is under the age of 21 and has made a significant contribution to the residents of Kington through voluntary effort, achieving success or overcoming particular difficulties, and

The Community Award is for a resident or community group or charity, living or working in Kington who has made a significant contribution to the residents of Kington above and beyond the call of duty, achieved local success or overcome particular difficulties

Awards can also be nominated by Kington Chamber of Trade for an individual or organisation who has provided exceptional service to the local economy or local population to make a significant contribution to the local area, and there will also be a Mayor's Special Award, nominated by the Town Mayor each year.

Nominations for civic awards are now open and the deadline for submitting one is March 31 2025.