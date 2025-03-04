Kington Town Council will continue to provide an article for a local magazine despite some publication changes

The council has included a two page item in each quarterly edition of MidBorder News, outlining the work of the town council over the previous quarter for some years.

Through that time is has been produced by Annie Vickerstaff.

Now the editorship of the publication is to change with Carla Rosenthal taking over.

Councillors were asked if they wish to continue to support the magazine through a regular item for the forthcoming year.

The council was told at a recent meeting that they currently pay £300 for the item.

Town clerk Liz Kelso said; “Whilst the cost is not likely to change in the immediate future, the new editor is suggesting an annual charge of £1,000 representing a small reduction in cost for an annual upfront fee.”

Members agreed to carry on submitting news and to the new cost system. They also agreed to write to Annie Vickerstaff to thank her for her work over the years.