A  Llandrindod Wells couple, whose family have run a business in the town for over 100 years, have retired

Hodges News Food and Wine has had a special place in the town for well over a century, but owner Mike Hodges announced last May that he was selling up and he and his wife Margaret closed the door for the last time on Friday.

It means the business will leave the family for the first time in 118 years – since Mike’s great-grandfather bought it, in 1906.

Mike, who has run the post office, newsagents, grocers and off-licence alongside his wife Margaret for decades, said the couple had decided to sell after a “very challenging time”.

Mike and Margaret are keen marathon runners, raising thousands for charity over the years.

Margaret and Mike said: “It has been an honour and a pleasure to serve our community, both town and rural. For myself, it has been around 55 years, and for Margaret, coming up for 50 years. Margaret was a quiet, young farmer’s daughter, but she took to retail like a duck to water.

“When we bought my parents half of the business 26 years ago, Margaret applied for and got the right to run the Post Office. This is something she has always been proud of, and I know from many customers comments over the years how much people trusted her and were grateful that she was always willing to listen and to try and help, whatever the problem.

“We are so lucky with our present team, and with those who have worked for us over the decades. Thank you.

“To our customers, some of whom have shopped with us for over 65 years - with my grandfather, my father and ourselves - Thank you.

“We have been so lucky not only for your custom, but also for your friendship. It will be strange not to chat with so many of you, so often, hearing your exciting news and also offering you a shoulder in sadder times. Margaret and I also thank you for the support you have given to us over the years. We will miss you.

“I don’t think it is possible to really put into words all I want to say, but from the bottom of our hearts, thank you one and all.

“We wish the new owners good luck, and hopefully the shop will not be closed for too long.”

Many in the local community have sent their best wishes to Margaret and Mike, calling in to see them, sending cards, gifts and flowers.

The much-loved and community spirited couple have raised close to £100,000 for charity running marathons since 1989.

Mike has run over 150, while Margaret ran her 100th marathon in 2021. Mike was also a Llandrindod Wells town councillor and Powys County Councillor for the town in the past.

The post office side of the business also closed on Friday.

In a letter Fiona Shanahan, Area Change Manager for the Post Office said: “I would like to assure you that we are working hard to keep any period of closure to a minimum and we are currently investigating the options available which will enable us to reinstate a Post Office service to the local community.

“We are currently engaging with some local interest and I hope to be in a better position to advise you, of our finalised plans to reinstate this service, in the near future. We apologise for the inconvenience the closure may cause.”

Ms Shanahan said Post Office services are available at Llandrindod Wells Post Office, located on Station Crescent, while a limited mobile service for people living locally is also available at Howey Village Hall on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.