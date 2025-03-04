Girls rugby tour to Manchester given £350 sponsorship by Llandrindod Wells Town Council

The school is planning to take 40 girls between year 8 and 11 on the tour in March 2025.

It will involve visiting local smaller clubs and playing against them – giving the girls an opportunity to experience rugby, different communities, and meet many different people who will influence their playing techniques and skills.

In a letter to the town council Mr J Reynolds at Ysgol Calon Cymru said: “Many of these pupils are also sports ambassadors for the school so will bring their experience back to benefit other pupils in the school.”

He said they were looking for business sponsorship to enable it to be a successful trip and they will undertake a large social media campaign to advertise the support they receive.

“If enough money is raised we will also be able to fund some tour training tops for the teams.”

At the town council meeting, Councillor Chris Owen (Blue) said: “It’s a really great cause for our young people, for their learning and adventure. The more people we can help to get on this trip the better.”

The school asked for £250 or whatever contribution the council could make but Deputy Mayor Councillor Paul Smith said with 35 girls attending he thought they should give £350 or £10 to each. “The community is so enthusiastic now about girls in sport, I think it’s a good things for us to support.”

Councillors Wade Curzon and Kim Nicholls wondered whether the council should ask how many of the girls going are from Llandrindod Wells. It was pointed out that with a total cost of £13,000 for the tour, even if just one girl went from Llandrindod Wells, the cost would be £371, so the council’s £350 would be worthwhile.

Members agreed to sponsor the rugby tour with a £350 grant.