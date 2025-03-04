Excitement sky high for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s first Clay Shoot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity said it was delighted to launch its first clay shoot event, which takes place on Saturday, May 31 at the West Midlands Shooting Ground in Market Drayton.

Sponsored by JT Hughes Group, a leading Shropshire based car dealership, the event will follow a traditional 100 bird sporting format, with participants taking on twelve clay shooting stands over the course of two hours.

Beyond the competition, there’s plenty to explore, including sponsor stands and the charity’s helicopter demonstration pod.

Team bookings are now open, with various timeslots available throughout the day, with each team able to include up to six members, and all participants must hold a valid shotgun license. Entry is £75 per person.

The event is set to raise much needed funds for Midlands Air Ambulance

Jo Bailey, group events lead at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: "We are extremely thankful to JT Hughes Group for sponsoring this event.

"As our first ever clay shoot, we’re excited to welcome seasoned participants to West Midlands Shooting Ground.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy a great day out with friends or colleagues while supporting our vital work across the Midlands. We look forward to bringing together supporters from the communities we serve.”

John Hughes, chairman of JT Hughes Group said: “We are incredibly proud to sponsor Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s first Clay Shoot.

"This event is a fantastic opportunity to come together for an enjoyable day while supporting a service that plays a critical role in our community.

"The lifesaving missions the charity undertakes every day make a tangible difference when it matters most.”

All proceeds from the event will directly support Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s lifesaving pre-hospital emergency service, helping to save lives across the region.

For more details and to book tickets, go to the Midlands Air Ambulance event website.