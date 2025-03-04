Death and dying will be discussed at Presteigne library throughout March

Residents will be able to call in, ask questions, browse leaflets and books, gain confidence and knowledge in the practical and emotional aspects of death and dying.

Grace and Dorothy of Wings of Change will be available in the library on Fridays between 1.30pm and 5pm and will be offering short presentations.

On Friday, March 14 between 2pm and 3pm and 3.30pm and 4.30pm the presentation will broach the subject of death and getting one’s affairs in order.

On March 21 between the same times, the subject will be what happens to the body as we die and after death.

And on Friday, March 28 at the same times the subject will be funeral choices and what are our obligations after a death.

There is no need to book a place, go along when you can.

More information will be available at the library and by emailing wingsofchange24@gmail.com.