16 days of railway closures planned as Network Rail undertakes 'vital' engineering work

As part of a £15 million investment in the railway, engineers will be carrying out multiple track and drainage renewals, a bridge renewal, embankment work, vegetation management and track maintenance across various sites along the Cambrian line, between Monday, March 17 and Wednesday, April 2.

The work will mean buses will run instead of trains along the line that runs between Shrewsbury, Aberystwyth and Pwllheli.

The rail replacement service will be in place on the line between Shrewsbury and Machynlleth from 6pm on Friday, March 21 until Wednesday, April 2.

Buses will also run instead of trains between Newtown and Aberystwyth and between Machynlleth and Pwllheli from March 17 until 9am on Friday, March 21.

Network Rail and Transport for Wales (TfW) say they have worked closely together to maximise the amount of work done while the line is closed - reducing the total impact on passengers by avoiding eight days of further line closures over the next three years.

Closing the railway for this period will reportedly allow Network Rail to bring forward work scheduled for 2026 and 2027 and deliver multiple key projects at once, minimising future disruption and saving £1.5 million in the process.

During the 16 days the line is closed, Network Rail engineers will be completing a range of work, including replacing some sections of track, stabilising an embankment near Talerddig, refurbishing a railway bridge wall at Glantwymyn and cutting back trees and hedges that post a threat to the railway.

The track renewal at Machynlleth station will also pave the way for the introduction of TfW’s new Class 197 trains.

Nick Millington, Network Rail Wales and Borders route director, said: “We recognise there is never a good time to close the railway for a significant amount of time, but we have planned this essential work to minimise disruption as much as possible.

“To maximise efficiency and minimise future disruption, we have brought forward and included work that was scheduled to take place over the next two years.

“The scale of the work being carried is significant, with £15 million and thousands of hours of work being invested into improving the Cambrian line.

“We would like to thank passengers for their patience – and urge them to check their journeys before they travel.”

Passengers are advised to check before they travel at www.journeycheck.com/tfwrail or www.nationalrail.co.uk