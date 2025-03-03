'We're going further and faster to help improve Shropshire waterways we all love so much at Severn Trent - here's how'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ask any member of the public what they want from their water company and you can be sure that cleaning up rivers will be near the top of their list.

And here at Severn Trent we are doing just that by pledging some £2bn over the next five years to help improve our waterways, including in Shropshire.

Of course, water companies have faced criticism for not doing enough historically over the years to protect our rivers. We have to be honest and say some of that criticism is fair.

But Severn Trent is now going further and faster to help improve the waterways we all love so much – and I want to explain how.

We plan to have completed 2,100 improvements to storm overflows by the end of August to reduce river spills. These storm overflows were historically designed to protect homes and businesses from flooding during storm events and the kind of heavy rainfalls that have become so regular in recent years.

We are now creating innovative ways to cuts spills by improving our storm overflows, boosting capacity at our waste treatment sites and improving the quality of water returning to rivers.

This includes a brand new storm tank being installed at Pontesbury Treatment Works to provide an additional 70,000 litres of storage – equivalent to more than 800 bathtubs of stormwater. We are also working on a £78m project to deliver bathing quality waters, including on the River Teme in Ludlow.

Gareth Mead, Severn Trent River Rangers Manager

We already know our range of storm overflow solutions will have a positive impact, with improvements to one on the River Chelt in Gloucestershire seeing a 96% reduction in spills in rain-hit 2024.

The scale of the 2,100 projects will be made possible by a new dedicated team of Severn Trent engineers who have delivered an average of 34 projects per week since June 2024. These range from huge new storage tanks to capture and store water, to flap valves that prevent flooding when river levels rise.

My team of 10 River Rangers also came into post in January 2022 and have been working on the ground to care for local rivers ever since. Each team look after their own area across the region, including here in Shropshire, and are dedicated to protecting waterways and helping them to thrive.

We’ve also formed an advisory panel to help oversee our progress against out Get River Positive commitments and recently added new members from the Angling Trust and Paddle UK.

Severn Trent improvements at Pontesbury, Shropshire

So is all this working? We believe the answer is yes.

With our huge planned investment, the average amount of spills from storm overflows is expected to fall by over 25% to reach an average of 18 per year by December. Despite another record year of rain in 2024, the work is estimated to have resulted in thousands of spills from storm overflows being prevented across the region.

We are also seeing our overall impact on rivers reduced considerably.

A few years ago, water companies were said to be responsible for more than 40% of the health problems under an Environment Agency classification called RNAGS, ‘Reasons for Not Achieving Good’. That figure has now fallen at Severn Trent to 14% and we are determined to get that down to 2% by 2030.

While we don’t own the region’s rivers, we know we have an important role to play in improving their health. And as well as minimising our own impact, we are also making a difference by helping other sectors, including agriculture.

We have partnered with more than 5,000 farmers in the last decade to help protect water quality and improve river health. This include funding on-farm improvements to reduce run-off as well as supporting farmers to improve spray efficiency, minimising the risk of chemicals reaching local watercourses.

But we are not complacent and we know we still have a long way to go, including here in Shropshire.

A famous old proverb says: ‘A journey of a thousand miles begins with one step’. We believe we are well into our own journey to improve river health – and we’re picking up the pace.