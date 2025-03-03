Llandrindod Wells Mayor has had a busy start to 2025 with a mix of happy and sad occasions.

Councillor Marcia Morgan outlined some of the engagements she has taken part in at the February town council meeting.

She said she attended a belated Twinning Association Christmas lunch at the Lakeside Restaurant.

“It was a lovely occasion; a chance to reminisce about the successful twinning exchange visits that happened last year and to start planning the exchange visits for 2025,” said Councillor Morgan.

New members are always very welcome and twinning association meetings are held monthly on the third Wednesday at 7.30pm, usually at The Hive.

Councillor Morgan said while being out and about and at events she has realised there seems to be a need for people of all ages to have somewhere to go, in a safe environment, to be able to meet and chat with others.

The Holy Trinity Church is now trialling monthly coffee mornings on the last Wednesday of each

month from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Councillor Morgan said the first event in January attracted 43 people. She said there are posters around town advertising the dates as well social media posts and a very warm welcome is extended to all.

Councillor Morgan met with the Welsh 2 Day Enduro who gave a £200 donation to the council towards the upkeep of the toilets at the lake.

She said they also gave donations to other local organisations.

“We are very grateful for the revenue that this event brings into the area and we wish them every success with the planning for their event this year,” said Councillor Morgan.

A very special celebration was held at the start of February to mark the retirement of Tessa Bradley, Manager of the Oasis Centre in the town.

Councillor Morgan said Councillor Sian Meredudd also attended and a small gift was presented to Tessa on behalf of the town council and residents.

Finally, Councillor Morgan said it was a sad day when the town said goodbye to one of its former Mayor’s and Town Councillor, Mr Derek Law.

“The family organised a beautiful church service at the Holy Trinity for Derek where his life and the service he had given to others was remembered and celebrated.

“Derek was very supportive of me in my Town Council role, he was much respected in Llandrindod Wells, associated with many local groups and will be very sadly missed,” said Councillor Morgan.

From the Chair’s Allowance the mayor is organising another free community event for residents to enjoy. On Friday March 14, Re-live the Music 50’s, 60’s and 70’s will be held at the Royal British Legion with free entry.

There are two vacancies on the Town Council, to apply contact the Town Clerk.