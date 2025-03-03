Telford man, 36, admits trying to have sex chat with 13-year-old girl

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ricky Dhir, aged 36, engaged in the communications, which involved describing sexual acts and trying to get the girl to look at a sexual image, from December 1 to 3, 2023.

Dhir, of Orchard Close, Ketley, Telford, pleaded guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and attempting to get a child to look at an image of sexual activity. He has no previous convictions.