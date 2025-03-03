Telford man, 36, admits trying to have sex chat with 13-year-old girl
A man has admitted trying to have a sex chat with a 13-year-old girl.
Ricky Dhir, aged 36, engaged in the communications, which involved describing sexual acts and trying to get the girl to look at a sexual image, from December 1 to 3, 2023.
Dhir, of Orchard Close, Ketley, Telford, pleaded guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and attempting to get a child to look at an image of sexual activity. He has no previous convictions.