Shrewsbury station gyratory: Latest update as next phase of improvements begins

People using the gyratory can expect new kerbing and paving on the approach to Cross Street tunnel.

For the time being, the footpath inside the tunnel is shut and pedestrian diversions are in place.

Work has resumed on the Shrewsbury gyratory. The public should expect a few delays until this phase of improvements are complete.

Work on the Castle Foregate junction to complete traffic signal cable ducting has also begun as well as the installation of new traffic signal poles on Smithfield Road.

Last week, work to prepare excavations for new lamp column installations in Chester Street and Smithfield Road got underway.

Shropshire Council assures the public that traffic management measures are in place to help ensure the safety of the public and the workforce and said this phase of work is due to be complete by March 27.

Work to repave the existing footpath in Cross Street, and construct a new one, will follow.

During the work people are advised that some delays are likely, and to approach the area with caution.

Traffic management operatives will be on site to assist with directing traffic around the gyratory as the works progress.

The ‘station quarter’ work – being carried out by local company McPhillips Ltd on behalf of Shropshire Council – is Government funded and is set to be completed by summer 2025.