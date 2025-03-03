Dyfed-Powys police is continuing to search for a missing Mid Wales man

Ashley, who is originally from Rhayader, was holidaying with his family at the time of his disappearance. He was last seen on Ynyslas Beach at around 6pm on Sunday, February 23.

Ashley is described as approximately 6ft tall, of thin build with brown hair. He was wearing jeans and a blue and white jumper, a black sports cap and brown leather shoes.

Police are asking residents to check their outbuildings, such as garages and sheds as well as any vacant caravans in the area, in case Ashley has sought shelter.

We are also asking the public to be extra vigilant and report any abandoned clothing to police to determine whether it belongs to Ashley and to check and review CCTV cameras, ring video doorbells, GoPros, Dash cam footage or any other source of video imagery that may capture Ashley in and around the area.

If you have seen Ashley or have information that might help the police find him, direct message them on social media, visit https://www.dyfed-powys.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/ email 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or call 101

Quote reference 369 of the 23rd February