More than 80 per cent of pupils secure place at preferred secondary school in Telford and Wrekin

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Today, on 'National Offer Day' school pupils in Shropshire have found out whether they have been offered a place at their preferred school.

Parents were given until the end of October to make an application for their child and will have now received a letter or email outlining the outcome of their offers.

Telford and Wrekin Council has revealed that 81 per cent of pupils across the borough have been offered a place at their first choice school.

The local authority received a total of 2,347 applications on time and said it was able to offer every applicant a school place.

In total, 1,907 pupils in the borough received their first preference while 229 - 10 per cent - received their second preference, and 69 - three per cent - their third preference.

Meanwhile, 14 year six pupils in the region received their fourth preference.

Overall, the council said 95 per cent of pupils have received a place at one of their preferred secondary schools.

Parents and carers whose children have an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) have already been informed of their September school place.

Telford and Wrekin Council added that it has earmarked £45.2 million to invest in schools. This has been funded through a combination of a Government grant and developer contributions.

Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment and Skills at Telford and Wrekin Council, Councillor Shirley Reynolds said: "Once again, we’re really pleased that we have been able to offer a preferred secondary school place to 95 per cent of year six pupils, who are making the transition to secondary school in September.

"We’ll be notifying parents and carers via email to confirm their child’s school place, but they can also find this information through their parent portal account.

"Through our school expansion programme, we are providing hundreds of new school places to ensure our schools have the capacity to meet the growing demand across the Borough and we can continue to reach high levels of pupils being offered one of their preferred schools.

"In the budget for 2025/26, we have earmarked a further £45.2million to support and develop our school expansion programme, which confirms our commitment to provide more school places and modern learning environments for our students.

"Education is the cornerstone of a vibrant community. By investing in our schools, we are investing in our future."

Many parents and carers may be wondering what to do if their child child hasn't landed a place at their choice of secondary school. Further information can be found here.