Shropshire Star
Close

Man, 47, admits burgling Shrewsbury riverside bar and taking bottle of booze

A man has admitted burgling a riverside bar and stealing a bottle of alcohol.

Plus
By Nick Humphreys
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Russell Lockett, aged 47, burgled Venue 7 - formerly the River Thai restaurant - by the River Severn in Smithfield Road, Shrewsbury on February 24 this year.

Lockett, of Armdale, Monkmoor, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to one count of burglary.

Similar stories
Most popular