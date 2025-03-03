Man, 47, admits burgling Shrewsbury riverside bar and taking bottle of booze
A man has admitted burgling a riverside bar and stealing a bottle of alcohol.
Russell Lockett, aged 47, burgled Venue 7 - formerly the River Thai restaurant - by the River Severn in Smithfield Road, Shrewsbury on February 24 this year.
Lockett, of Armdale, Monkmoor, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to one count of burglary.