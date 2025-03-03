'Keeping Healthy in' Powys events will be held

As part of a joint initiative between Powys County Council and Powys Teaching Health Board, the 'Keeping Healthy in' Powys project brings together local services and resources, with the aim to strengthen communities and provide individuals with the choices and support they need to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives.

With multiple organisations available in one place, the events are designed to increase awareness; educating communities on services, initiatives, and resources for health and well-being that are suited to their needs, and connect communities; promoting relationships among residents, encouraging networking, collaboration, and a stronger sense of community throughout Powys.

The events will be free to attend and will take place at the Town Hall in Welshpool on Thursday, March 13 from 10am until 4.30pm and at the Pavilion in Llandrindod Wells on Thursday, March 20 from 10am until 4.30pm.

Councillor Richard Church, Cabinet Member for a Safer Powys, said: “It's crucial that we host events such as these, so we can continue to support our communities, provide the correct resources, and help bring people together, giving residents the opportunity to see what services are available, that they may not be aware of.

“These events are free to attend, so why not drop in to your nearest and explore what is available to you?”

Those already taking part in the events include, PAVO, Powys County Council, Powys Teaching Health Board, Mid and West Wales Fire Service, Warm Wales, Care & Repair Powys, Alzheimer’s Society Cymru and more.

Organisations that wish to take part can sign up for free by emailing healthprotection@powys.gov.uk

For more information, please visit https://en.powys.gov.uk/wellbeingevents