A kayaker who got into difficulty in Powys rescued by emergency service crews

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews from Brecon and Builth Wells stations were called to an incident near Glasbury on Thursday, February 27 at 1.34pm.

Supported by crews from South Wales and Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Services, crews responded to a casualty who had got into difficulty while kayaking on the river.

The casualty had got into difficulty in river rapids, causing their kayak to overturn. The casualty managed to call 999 while stuck.

A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “Due to the casualty floating approximately 1.5 miles downstream, crews were challenged with locating the casualty.

“With assistance from a Mountain Rescue Team and Dyfed-Powys Police’s helicopter, the casualty was found and had left the water and was on an embankment, but was unable to climb out due to the embankment’s steep edges.

“Fire and Rescue Service and Mountain Rescue personnel assessed the casualty and brought to them to safety using ladders. Crews left the scene at 3.09pm.”