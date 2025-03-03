Inside a Telford primary school that is 'all about the people' - children and staff

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

You feel a sense of warmth from the moment you walk into the school building. Children and staff are equally friendly and have a great time in the fun and nurturing learning environments.

Grange Park's motto is "proud to shine" - and shine the children do. Polite, kind, helpful and proud are just a few adjectives to describe pupils at the Stirchley primary school where staff show extreme care for each and every child so they can flourish and reach their full potential.

The school boasts exceptional facilities and children enjoy playing outside on the numerous climbing frames or utilising the running track.

On the school's running track: Noah, 11, Meryem, 10 and Lesley, 10

Children use this at least three times a week and are encouraged to be active and physical.

The school dog, Freddie, is another unique addition that makes Grange Park Primary School a great place to be. Children enjoy taking Freddie for walks, feeding him and most importantly having cuddles.

Headteacher Richard Thorpe with his and the school's dog Freddie and pupils Hadassah, 11 and Toby, 10

'Kindness', 'resilience', 'aspirations', 'co-operation', 'respect', 'positivity', 'respect', and 'honesty' are painted on the school's colourful climbing wall, and serve as a common reminder to pupils on how to conduct themselves and treat others.