Firefighters rush to village near Telford after hatchback car engulfed in flames

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 1.23pm reporting a car fire in Marsh Green, northwest of the town.

One fire crew was sent from Wellington Fire Station to the scene.

Firefighters discovered one hatchback vehicle that was "fully involved" in fire.

Crews used extended hose reel jets to extinguish the fire whilst wearing breathing apparatus.

West Mercia Police has been notified of the fire, which was under control by 1.49pm.