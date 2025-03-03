Firefighters called to two chimney fires within 23 minutes in Whitchurch area
Firefighters were called to two chimney fires in the Whitchurch area.
First, a crew attended Talbot Street in the town centre, where there was a “small fire” at the top of a chimney which was out by the time the fire brigade were on the scene.
The call came in at 8.58pm and firefighters used small tools and a thermal imaging camera to inspect the area. One fire engine from Whitchurch was sent to the scene.
About 23 minutes later, a crew was dispatched to Cumbers Bank Cottages in the village of Hanmer, near Whitchurch, to another chimney fire.
A fire engine from Ellesmere was sent to the scene to assist North Wales Fire Service, who led on the incident.