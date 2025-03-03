Telford drug dealer, 23, busted with cocaine and cannabis worth £6,000 in police raid

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Chad Hall, aged 23, was busted by police at his home in Sutton Hill, Telford on May 21 last year.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that officers found cocaine worth up to £4,600 in street deals in a locked room, as well as cannabis which could have been sold for £1,580.

Two sets of scales and clingfilm were also found, as well as £215 in cash.