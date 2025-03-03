Shropshire Star
Dozens of Shropshire roads to be resurfaced this year - including A41 and Whitchurch High Street

More than 30 stretches of road in Shropshire are set to be resurfaced in the upcoming financial year.

By Megan Jones
Published

Shropshire Council has confirmed 33 stretches of road across the borough will be resurfaced in part of its countywide programme of schemes.

The programme includes 41 stretches of road that will get treatment this summer as part of their surface dressing programme

Surface dressing in north Shropshire
Dan Morris, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said: “We’re committed to improving our roads and making them safer for all road users. Our annual resurfacing programme is an important part of this and represents a significant investment in the county’s roads. It will greatly improve stretches of roads across Shropshire and help to prevent potholes and other problems occurring in the future.

“I’m sure the work will be welcomed by people who use these stretches of road and I thank people for their patience and understanding while this important work is carried out.”

Dates for the work will be added to the One Network interactive roadworks website once known.

The roads set to be resurfaced

  • U2607 – Magna Close, Ash Magna

  • U2808 – Church Meadow, Norton in Hales

  • B5067 – Prescott Road, Baschurch

  • U3102 – Colehurst to Gorsey Lane A41 Junction, Stoke Heath

  • U8310 – Bitterley Church Road, Bitterley

  • C6232 – Bitterley Lane, Angel Bank

  • U5964 – Easthopes Cross End Of-Manor Fm junction, Easthope

  • C4246 – Mill Farm to Norton Covert

  • U8714 – Doddington to Earls Ditton, Hopton Wafers

  • U8715 – Earls Ditton to Ditton Mill, Hopton Wafers

  • C4226 – Baveneywood to junction, Stottesdon

  • C4226 – Oakfield to Baveneywood, Stottesdon

  • C4226 – The Old Mines to Mires Cottage, Bagginswood

  • U8015 – Old Mill Lane, Bridgnorth

  • B5398 – High Street, Whitchurch

  • U2731 – Harcourt Mill Lane, Stanton-Upon-Hine-Heath

  • C6201 – Harton Farm to Westhope, Westhope

  • B4368 – Corvedale Road, Craven Arms

  • U0413 – Jennings Road, Oswestry

  • U1047 – North Drive, Park Hall

  • A41 – Wrexham Road to Tilstock Island, Whitchurch

  • B5395 – London Road, Whitchurch

  • B4373 – Bridgnorth Road, Broseley

  • C4223 – Froggy Lane junction to Harpswood Bridge, Middleton Priors

  • U8349 – New Road, Cleobury Mortimer

  • C4174 – Station Road, Albrighton

  • C4230 – Wenlock Road, Bridnorth

  • U6308 – Coppice Green Lane, Shifnal – Phase 2, Shifnal

  • U6403 – Curriers Lane, Shifnal

  • U7268 – Richmond Gardens, Bridgnorth

  • B5065 – Aston Street, Wem

  • B4397 – Ruyton-XI-Towns – Section B

  • C6008 – Gravel Hill, Ludlow

