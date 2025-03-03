Dozens of Shropshire roads to be resurfaced this year - including A41 and Whitchurch High Street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Council has confirmed 33 stretches of road across the borough will be resurfaced in part of its countywide programme of schemes.

The programme includes 41 stretches of road that will get treatment this summer as part of their surface dressing programme.

Surface dressing in north Shropshire

Dan Morris, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said: “We’re committed to improving our roads and making them safer for all road users. Our annual resurfacing programme is an important part of this and represents a significant investment in the county’s roads. It will greatly improve stretches of roads across Shropshire and help to prevent potholes and other problems occurring in the future.

“I’m sure the work will be welcomed by people who use these stretches of road and I thank people for their patience and understanding while this important work is carried out.”

Dates for the work will be added to the One Network interactive roadworks website once known.

The roads set to be resurfaced