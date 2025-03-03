Dozens of Shropshire roads to be resurfaced this year - including A41 and Whitchurch High Street
More than 30 stretches of road in Shropshire are set to be resurfaced in the upcoming financial year.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Shropshire Council has confirmed 33 stretches of road across the borough will be resurfaced in part of its countywide programme of schemes.
The programme includes 41 stretches of road that will get treatment this summer as part of their surface dressing programme.
Dan Morris, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said: “We’re committed to improving our roads and making them safer for all road users. Our annual resurfacing programme is an important part of this and represents a significant investment in the county’s roads. It will greatly improve stretches of roads across Shropshire and help to prevent potholes and other problems occurring in the future.
“I’m sure the work will be welcomed by people who use these stretches of road and I thank people for their patience and understanding while this important work is carried out.”
Dates for the work will be added to the One Network interactive roadworks website once known.
The roads set to be resurfaced
U2607 – Magna Close, Ash Magna
U2808 – Church Meadow, Norton in Hales
B5067 – Prescott Road, Baschurch
U3102 – Colehurst to Gorsey Lane A41 Junction, Stoke Heath
U8310 – Bitterley Church Road, Bitterley
C6232 – Bitterley Lane, Angel Bank
U5964 – Easthopes Cross End Of-Manor Fm junction, Easthope
C4246 – Mill Farm to Norton Covert
U8714 – Doddington to Earls Ditton, Hopton Wafers
U8715 – Earls Ditton to Ditton Mill, Hopton Wafers
C4226 – Baveneywood to junction, Stottesdon
C4226 – Oakfield to Baveneywood, Stottesdon
C4226 – The Old Mines to Mires Cottage, Bagginswood
U8015 – Old Mill Lane, Bridgnorth
B5398 – High Street, Whitchurch
U2731 – Harcourt Mill Lane, Stanton-Upon-Hine-Heath
C6201 – Harton Farm to Westhope, Westhope
B4368 – Corvedale Road, Craven Arms
U0413 – Jennings Road, Oswestry
U1047 – North Drive, Park Hall
A41 – Wrexham Road to Tilstock Island, Whitchurch
B5395 – London Road, Whitchurch
B4373 – Bridgnorth Road, Broseley
C4223 – Froggy Lane junction to Harpswood Bridge, Middleton Priors
U8349 – New Road, Cleobury Mortimer
C4174 – Station Road, Albrighton
C4230 – Wenlock Road, Bridnorth
U6308 – Coppice Green Lane, Shifnal – Phase 2, Shifnal
U6403 – Curriers Lane, Shifnal
U7268 – Richmond Gardens, Bridgnorth
B5065 – Aston Street, Wem
B4397 – Ruyton-XI-Towns – Section B
C6008 – Gravel Hill, Ludlow