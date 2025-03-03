County MP calls for action over flooding crisis in Shropshire village plagued by sewage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has stepped up her fight for action to be taken after meeting with affected residents and the local parish council.

She is calling for a halt on further developments in the village until problems are resolved.

Around a dozen residents in Abbott Drive in Hadnall - new-build properties that were constructed around three years ago - said they have experienced sewage bubbling up through their sinks and toilets whenever there is heavy rain.

More homes could also be built in the village in future after plans were submitted to Shropshire Council for another 45 houses.

Hadnall has suffered several instances of flooding, and Mrs Morgan attended a key meeting with Hadnall Parish Council, Severn Trent, and Shropshire Council where she said all parties "acknowledged the urgent need for action".

Helen Morgan speaking to ITV about flooding issues in Hadnall.

The meeting centred around the parish council’s call for development plans to be put on hold until infrastructure improvements are funded, and implemented.

Mrs Morgan has thrown her weight behind calls for action.

The North Shropshire MP said: "It was very useful to hear from residents of Hadnall about their troublesome problems with flooding at a public meeting.

"Shropshire Council has some difficult decisions to make regarding planning over the coming months and years, and these problems only serve to highlight why they need to be properly thought out.

"In both my role representing North Shropshire and as chair of the Flooded Communities All-Party Group, I will be championing those who suffer from frequent flooding and demanding action from DEFRA and Severn Trent."

