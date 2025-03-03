Builth Wells Town Council has given a £25 donation towards the creation of a well being park to complement and enhance Bronllys Hospital

The Bronllys Well Being Park Community Land Trust wrote to the town council recently asking them for a donation towards the project.

They said the purpose of the park is to create and deliver a ground-breaking community asset which is inspired and owned by local people.

It will complement and enhance Bronllys Community Hospital itself through the sustainable development of housing, transport, work and leisure opportunities as well as a range of well being facilities for the entire community.

Based on Garden City principles, the land trust has been established to enable the development of the park for Mid Wales communities with Bronllys Hospital at its heart.

Owned by the local community, it will provide sustainable and genuinely affordable housing, transport, work and leisure opportunities, health and well being amenities in support of the existing Bronllys NHS Hospital.

They intend to make it possible for people to live close to their place of work so that local job vacancies can be fulfilled, the community can function effectively and local young people can be given an opportunity to remain in the area should they wish to.

Members agreed to give a £25 donation to the project.