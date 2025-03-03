Bobbington boy and his beloved dog will set tongues wagging as Crufts' youngest entrant this week
A Bobbington boy and his beloved dog have been given the seal of approval by the world's best breeders ahead of their debut at Crufts this week.
Six-year-old Freddie Osborne is the youngest entrant in this year's Crufts at the NEC and along with his smooth fox terrier Penny will be competing against adults on Thursday afternoon (March 6).
Freddie has been given the day off from Corbett Primary School, Bobbington, such is the magnitude of his achievement qualifying for the world-famous event.
Freddie and Penny could be one of the stars of the show on Terrier Day with Channel 4 producers already approaching mum Kimberley about a possible television interview.
Confident Freddie will have friends, family and fellow terrier owners cheering him on when he enters the arena at 1pm.