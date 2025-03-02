Wanted: Police hunting man with links to Telford over 'serious' assault

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jason Wishart, aged 37, is wanted by West Mercia Police.

The force has issued an appeal to the public seeking information.

Jason Wishart. Picture: West Mercia Police

A spokesperson said: “Have you seen Jason Wishart who is wanted in relation to a serious assault?

“Police are seeking information about the whereabouts of the 37-year-old, who has links to Telford.

“If you have any information that would help us to find him, please call Telford Police on 01952 214753 quoting ref 22/17718/25.

“Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.”

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter

