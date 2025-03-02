A Powys County Council officer will work with Builth Wells Town Council on its response to Sustainable Powys

Gwilym Davies gave a presentation about Sustainable Powys to members recently and said he had been asked to liaise with the council.

He said he would be able to act between the town council and county council to send back any questions and comments they have, to try and answer them and to gather details for them on proposals.

Sustainable Powys sets out the future plans for the county.

Future Powys County Council services will be centred on four towns – Newtown, Welshpool, Llandrindod Wells and Brecon - as the authority outlines a radical shake up of provision.

The only guaranteed services to market towns like Builth Wells will include bus stops/stations, primary schools, secondary schools, streetlights, waste and recycling, car parks. So the town is at risk of losing its leisure centre and library with residents having to travel to Llandrindod Wells to access council services.

The council says the strategy is being developed to ensure it can deliver stronger, fairer and greener services going forward, whilst remaining within the available budget.

The Council is currently forecasting more than a £20million gap for the 2024/25 financial year. This is expected to increase to £44million or more over the next four years.

Members thanked Mr Davies for his presentation and said they would work on some questions for him to feedback to the county council.