Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe MP David Chadwick calls on Government to scrap energy bill rise for pensioners stripped of Winter Fuel Payment

This comes as energy regulator Ofgem this week confirmed that the price cap for energy bills is set to rise a further 6.4% from April, the third consecutive quarter where prices have risen.

David Chadwick, the Welsh Liberal Democrat MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe says they're really concerned about the impact this could have on vulnerable pensioners across Wales.

Previous Liberal Democrat research has found that nine in ten UK adults are worried about the cost of heating and have changed how they heat their homes this winter, to help keep bills lower.

The Liberal Democrats are also calling for the introduction of an energy social tariff, to protect vulnerable people living in fuel poverty.

Mr Chadwick said: “I’m really worried about the impact this latest energy bill rise will have on vulnerable pensioners and families in our community.

“I’ve heard from people who have been forced to choose between heating or eating this winter. Soaring heating bills are a real challenge for pensioners who have had their Winter Fuel Payments slashed.

“The Liberal Democrats are calling on the Government to scrap this latest energy bill rise for pensioners who have had their Winter Fuel Payments scrapped. The government needs to get a grip on energy bills, the least they could do is ensure that bills do not get bigger for those impacted by this cut.”