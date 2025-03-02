'I won't be humiliated': Paedophile pensioner, 86, tried to kill himself after historic sex abuse of girl in Telford was exposed
A paedophile pensioner who admitted several charges of sexual assault on a schoolgirl in the 1980s has been jailed.
Terrence Hitchen, aged 86, carried out the sex attacks in Telford while he was in his 40s.
Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that after his offending was exposed, Hitchen tried to kill himself. He told police he “would not be humiliated”.
He was arrested and interviewed, and answered 'no comment' to police questions.