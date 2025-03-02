'I took part in a Fat Viking Race in Norway to help a special cause in Shropshire in memory of Mel'

His late wife Mel – the inspiration for Phil taking on the Fat Viking Race in Geilo, Norway – would most certainly have approved.

Mel, who died of cancer in January 2024, at the age of just 59, was herself the kind of person who loved a challenge.

She had completed triathlons, half ironman events and a lot more besides. Her strength allowed her to live with cancer for almost 20 years.

​Mel’s passing and the work of Severn Hospice in supporting her and her family, including Phil, daughter Jess, 23, and, son Matthew, 35, were behind Phil's decision to tackle a truly unique event.

With three distances on offer, the fat-biking snow race gives riders the chance to tackle the winter elements of Norway. Fat bikes have wide chunky tyres with metal studs for cycling on snow and ice.

The Fat Viking, for experienced, cold weather cyclists, sees competitors tackle a race course on snowmobile tracks, dogsledding trails, snow covered roads and cross country skiing trails.

“Mel had been living with cancer for nearly 20 years and had been labelled terminal for over six years.

Phil and Mel

“At the point in 2017 when she was diagnosed with secondary cancer, doctors said she would have between one and two years but she kept on going and never gave up.

“So she was quite amazing really and Severn Hospice gave us a lot of support, both in terms of her care and supporting the family.

“Taking part in the Fat Viking was an opportunity to pay the hospice back in some way and it seemed a fitting challenge.

“Mel was a very active person. She did triathlons and loved her sport. Throughout her life she was fit and strong so I think this event mirrored her. She would have been fully supportive of this challenge.”

After Mel died, family and friends took part in Telford parkrun, in her memory. People wore pink and such was her popularity that the event broke the attendance record.

But Phil has been determined to continue to raise money for the hospice and the Fat Viking was a perfect opportunity.

He had previously taken part in an eight-day fat bike journey across Iceland but, alongside his friends, found the Norwegian challenge a real test.

“With storm force winds, from Éowyn, and drifting snow blizzards, we were blown off our bikes just cycling to the start of Fat Viking!” said Phil.“The enormity of what you are taking on really presents itself as time gets closer and you head for the start.

“The race was brutal and technically more challenging than anything I’ve ever done before.

“There were so many new experiences and it was one huge white adventure!"

The event was not without its challenges and proved eventful.

“We all had multiple falls, which is an occupational hazard of cycling in the snow,” said Phil. “Unfortunately, in one incident, Stewart collided with a tree. A branch landed on him and his arm was in a bad way.

“A while later, he realised he could neither cycle nor push his bike.

“Mike and I took turns running back to help push it over an 8km stretch before we reached a road and Stewart could be rescued.”

​Phil and Mike continued with the race and completed the first 50km through wild conditions and challenging landscapes.

“We opted to switch from the 150km ride to the 100km,” Phil explained. “However, due to the deep snow it was extremely demanding. We had to walk and push our fat bikes for much of the course. We subsequently made the smart decision to leave the prescribed route and cycle back on roads.”

Phil taking in the views

Phil added: “Even this was hazardous with the winds and snowfall picking up, forcing us to stop cycling several times. The weather deteriorated to such an extent that the organisers later closed the course and competitors remaining on it were intercepted.

“I was totally depleted at the end, having struggled to eat enough during the race. No words can really do justice to the conditions we experienced and the brutality of the Fat Viking.”

Despite the challenges and the difficulties of the event, Phil and his friends have already decided to compete in the event again.

“Stewart hasn't finished it yet so we have got to go back and do it again next year!” he said. “The pain and misery gets forgotten after a surprisingly short time and you glow on the positives of the event.

“I was shattered at the end of it, that’s for sure, but we are proud of what we did and I’m thrilled to have raised money for Severn Hospice.

"We have raised more than £3,000 so far and that's great for the hospice and something I am delighted that we have been able to do.”

Phil has raised £3,180 and can still be sponsored. Go to www.justgiving.com and search for ‘Fat Viking’.

You can find out more about the Fat Viking at https://www.fat-viking.com/

For more details of Severn Hospice, visit https://www.severnhospice.org.uk/

