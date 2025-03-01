Nominate a Dyfed-Powys Police Officer, Staff Member, or Volunteer for the 2025 ‘We Care’ Award

The force is inviting members of the public to submit nominations for the We Care Award, celebrating those who have made a real difference in people’s lives.

If you know a police officer, staff member, or volunteer who has gone above and beyond to provide exceptional care and support, this is your chance to recognise their service by nominating them for the We Care Award.

Whether it’s an officer who provided vital updates during an investigation, a family liaison officer who supported your family through a difficult time, or a dedicated Police Community Support Officer that makes your local community a safer place to live, Dyfed-Powys Police want to hear from you.

The award also extends to staff and volunteers who work tirelessly behind the scenes, so don’t forget to think outside the box when submitting your nomination.

Chief Constable Dr Richard Lewis said: "Every day, our officers, staff, and volunteers go the extra mile to serve the public, often in ways that aren’t widely seen. The We Care Award is a fantastic way to recognise the compassion and commitment of officers, staff, and volunteers here at Dyfed-Powys Police. If someone has made a positive impact on you, no matter how big or small, we’d love you to help us celebrate their work by making a nomination for the We Care Award.”

Submitting a nomination is simple! Either complete this online form: https://forms.office.com/e/Db0BHcWS9x or if you want to nominate by post, send it to: We Care Award, c/o. Corporate Communications, Dyfed-Powys Police HQ, Llangunnor, Carmarthen, SA31 2PF.

Don’t forget to include the name of the person you are nominating and your reasons why in as much detail as possible, as well as your name and contact number. The closing date is Friday, March 21 2025.