Permanent chief constable to bring 'much-needed continuity' for West Mercia Police

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This week West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion, has confirmed his preferred candidate for the force's chief constable as Richard Cooper.

Mr Cooper has been acting chief constable since August last year, and if his appointment is confirmed by the police and crime panel in March then he will become the force's first permanent chief constable since 2023.

The move has been welcomed by West Mercia Police Federation.

The branch's chairman, Steve Butler, said the appointment brings 'much-needed continuity to the force, ensuring that the progress already made under his leadership continues to benefit both officers and the public'.

He said the federation has found Mr Cooper to be ‘approachable, honest, and fair in all our dealings with him'.

“We are confident that his leadership will strengthen trust and confidence among our members, fostering a positive working relationship between officers and senior management,” said Mr Butler.

“One of his key priorities is addressing officer morale, a shared mission between the Federation and the force, with the aim of improving the Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW) Pay and Morale survey results.”

Mr Butler confirmed that the federation played an active role in the selection process, sitting on a stakeholder panel alongside representatives from various staff networks, departments, and areas of the force.

He said Mr Cooper was one of two applicants who were ‘both of high calibre and demonstrated strong leadership qualities’.

He added: "Richard acknowledged that while West Mercia Police has achieved great things, there is still work to be done. He has been clear about the need for a collective effort to address challenges and improve further.

“Additionally, Richard emphasised the significance of his working relationship with the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) and their office. This mutually respectful approach between the force and the PCC will undoubtedly lead to positive outcomes for both officers and the communities we serve.

“We look forward to working collaboratively with Richard to enhance the well-being and working conditions of our members while maintaining high standards of service to the public.”