The film My Favourite Cake will be shown at a venue near Kington this month

A 70-year-old widow takes a second shot at love in this radiant tragicomedy from Iran.

Mahin (Lily Farhadpour) has lived alone in Tehran since her husband died and her daughter left for Europe.

One afternoon, a conversation with friends inspires her to break out of her solitary routine, and what begins as an unexpected encounter with Faramarz (Esmaeel Mehrabi) quickly evolves into an unforgettable evening.

Maryam Moghaddam and Behtash Sanaeeha’s delightful film is also a defiant artistic statement about the complexity and individuality of older women’s lives.

It will be shown at Brilley Village Hall on Thursday, March 13 at 7.30pm and it will run for 97 minutes.

Tickets are £5.50 for adults and they are available by calling 01544 327227 or from www.pay-brilley.co.uk